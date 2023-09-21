Prospector Popcorn, whose mission is to provide competitive and inclusive employment for people with disabilities, is celebrating fall with the return of Pumpkin Spice Gourmet Popcorn.

The brand provides competitive and inclusive employment for people with disabilities. The Prospector aims to address the pressing issue of unemployment among individuals with disabilities, where nearly 80% of Americans with disabilities do not have a job. By showcasing the value that people with disabilities bring to the workforce, the Prospector is committed to transforming lives through meaningful work. Approximately 75% of the 128 Prospects, the name given to all Prospector employees, self-identify with a disability.

The return of the fall season and cool weather also brings back Pumpkin Spice Gourmet Popcorn. Cozy spice and ribbons of chocolate make this treat one of Prospector Popcorn’s most popular flavors. Pumpkin Spice fans will be able to enjoy this treat through October and is available online for purchase and available for corporate gifting, wholesale purchase, and special orders.