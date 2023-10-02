Crystal Head Vodka has announced the return of its limited-edition Bone bottle to celebrate Halloween. The spirit’s packaging is a bone-replicated design that aims to combine eerie and elegance. Crystal Head Vodka releases a creative design to celebrate the spooky season.

Known for its signature skull-shaped bottle, Crystal Head's Bone bottle's artistic and skeletal design offers a smooth vodka for Halloween-themed cocktails and decorations. Initially launched in 2019, the 2023 release will offer a limited run of 4,500 cases total of Bone bottles globally. Launched in limited quantity, Crystal Head Vodka's "Bone" bottle is 750 ml and available in select markets for a limited time. Must be 21 or older to purchase.

The 2023 Bone bottle displays a chalky white ceramic coating that mimics the look of bone to house Crystal Head's Canadian corn-based vodka. Crafted from Canadian peaches and cream corn, its product offers neutral grain aromas with a delicate touch of citrus. The company describes it as smooth with a hint of sweetness and vanilla that ends with a sweet, creamy finish. The spirit is sugar-free, gluten-free, and seven times filtered through Herkimer diamonds.