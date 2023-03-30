Belvedere Vodka has introduced its limited-edition Belvedere Miami, a bottle with a pink and green palette that was inspired by Miami’s coastal lifestyle. Released in conjunction with Miami Music Week, the bottle was introduced recently at Ultra Music Festival.

Belvedere's Miami Edition is the brand's first limited-edition offering inspired by a U.S. destination, with previous editions including Ibiza, Mykonos and Côte d'Azur.

The city's name is emblazoned on the 1.75L bottle in a neon decal, with Art Deco details that pay homage to the city’s architectural style. The bottle also lights up.

Belvedere will also be releasing a 1L variation of the Miami bottle, launching in mid-April.