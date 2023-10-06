Egglife Foods has experienced tremendous growth since its inception and disrupted the gluten-free flour industry. Using egg as an alternative to flour, Egglife Foods adds protein density to a tortilla alternative that is free of sugar, fat and grains. The company took a 66%-88% share in the better-for-you wrap market in its first year, and David Kroll, CEO of Egglife Foods, has a remarkable history and presence in the CPG industry. Kroll has taken leadership at Miller Coors, Dyson, Unilever/Alberto Culver, Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company, Procter & Gamble and more.

Kroll shares details of the recently launched wrap flavors and explains where Egglife Foods’ research and development team is currently focusing efforts—even revealing plans to expand its product to other food sectors. According to Kroll, there is an “s” at the end of ”Egglife Foods” for a reason, and we will see protein-packed egg-based flour alternatives all over the grocery store with the company’s forecasted growth.

Since it wouldn’t be FOOD ENGINEERING if we didn’t talk about engineering—David Kroll explains a few of the difficulties during production as innovations like egg-based flour don’t quite come with a pre-packaged, made-for-you manufacturing layout. As we see with many companies in the alternative industries, the company strategically utilizes equipment in unexpected ways to manufacture its various flavored wraps.



