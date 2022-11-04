BrainMD, a science-based nutraceutical company founded by Daniel G. Amen M.D., has recently launched a plant-based protein bar called Brain Boost Plant-Powered Protein Bar. This product is the first of its kind for the company as a ready-to-eat health and wellness snack.

Each bar contains 12 g of plant protein, 11 g of prebiotic fiber, almond butter and antioxidant-rich dark chocolate chunks. Among the product’s main ingredients, it also contains MCT oil powder and no added sugar, artificial sweeteners or colors, fractionated oils or trans fats. The bars are reportedly manufactured in facilities that are certified to meet high quality standards and all finished products are third-party tested to ensure zero contamination of pesticides, microbiological contaminants, and heavy metals.

According to BrainMD, its protein bar stands out from its competition with the addition of all nine essential amino acids. BrainMD intends for this product to be an option for consumer who enjoy tradition confectionary sweets but want to be mindful of their blood sugar levels, so instead of artificial sweeteners, the company uses stevia, monk fruit and allulose as low-glycemic alternative sweeteners. Brain Boost Plant-Powered Protein Bars are vegan, gluten-free, keto-friendly and contain 200 calories per serving.