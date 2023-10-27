Bedford Reinforced Plastics has announced that its ReadyLadder fixed-access ladder products have earned NSF construction certification for water-contact applications. The product’s pre-engineered components are crafted from fiberglass-reinforced polymer.

The ReadyLadder modular ladder system has been tested and certified to meet NSF, ANSI and CAN 61 standards for water contact. The company states that the certifications make the product suitable for use in water treatment facilities.

Bedford offers its ReadyLadder and walk-through kits in two sizes:

The 10–ft. ReadyLadder and walk-through kits are certified for potable water contact in 8,000–gal. and greater tanks.

The 15–ft. ReadyLadder and walk-through kits are certified for potable water contact in 10,000–gal. and greater tanks.

Choosing NSF-certified products signifies that a company adheres to standards and procedures established by NSF. The certification process involves product testing, material analyses, unannounced plant inspections and ongoing re-testing of products to ensure they consistently meet the high standards required for certification.

The systems find utility in various potable water applications, including environments where it is necessary to avoid leaching fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) materials into water, such as inside tanks and fish hatcheries. Bedford says water treatment plants and food and beverage operations will particularly benefit from these NSF-certified products.

ReadyLadder’s pre-engineered components are crafted from fiberglass-reinforced polymer. In addition to the ReadyLadder modular ladder system, Bedford Reinforced Plastics’ baffle panels, sludge flights and other select PROForms products have earned NSF certification.