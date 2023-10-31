Nissin Foods USA announced that Cup Noodles is set to launch a new paper cup design in early 2024, replacing the current polystyrene cup. This is a change for the brand since its U.S. introduction in 1973. The updated packaging for the on-the-go cup is now microwavable.

Michael Price, president and CEO of Nissin Foods USA says, "While Cup Noodles will continue to have that same satisfying taste and iconic look, we continue to find ways to evolve the brand to support the current needs of our consumers, the environment and the world. This updated packaging and the new paper cup marks an important milestone for Cup Noodles and a key step in our environmental commitment."

Nissin Foods' transition to a paper cup signifies a commitment to sustainability, aligning with the company's EARTH FOOD CHALLENGE 2030. Through this global initiative, Nissin Foods aims to minimize CO2 emissions by 30% by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

The new packaging solution will be rolled out across all flavors of Cup Noodles. Additionally, the cup will be made with 40% recycled fiber, no longer require a plastic wrap and features a sleeve made with 100% recycled paper. The new packaging is polystyrene-free, removing the use of this plastic from the company portfolio.