In Urbana, Ohio, ORBIS Corporation expanded its manufacturing facility to create 30% more space for producing ORBIS totes and pallets. The expansion allows the company to add more presses and tools, increase capacity and shorten lead times. With Urbana being an optimal location for freight transportation, the company states the project will help ORBIS serve its customers nationwide.

“A more sustainable supply chain starts with reuse. Our customers rely on us to help them move their goods in the supply chain more sustainably with reusable packaging,” states Norn Kukuk, president at ORBIS. “This expansion gives us flexibility and capacity to enhance production of our packaging products.” Working with local Ohio contractors to develop and build this expansion, ORBIS also partnered with Damewood Enterprises and its related business, Phoenix AG, to lease 672,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space in its all-new off-site warehouse in Urbana.

According to ORBIS, it helps companies move away from single-use packaging and into reusable packaging products that offer long service life and many trips in the supply chain. Reusable packaging products produced at the plant are used in many industries, including automotive, food, beverage and consumer packaged goods.