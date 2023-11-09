JLS Automation's compact, small-footprint, Hawk case packers offer a robotic top-load solution for the food and beverage industries at speeds up to 60 cases or 120 cartons per minute. Along with standard case and carton loading, the Hawk works well with flow wrapped or bagged products, trays, bars, clam shells, bottles, cans and many additional formats, according to the company. Stainless steel construction and three levels of washdown protection are available. The Hawk is designed to not only easy to operate, maintain and keep running over time, but it is also designed to be seamlessly integrated into your existing production line.

The company says that the Hawk can handle a variety of primary packages with custom tooling developed for your specific product and application. As an added feature, corrugated or paperboard divider inserts can also be loaded for layering, with or without support flanges. Vertical packing solutions for rigid products are also available.

Features of the Hawk include:

Flow wrapped product into cases or cartons at speeds up to 450 products per minute

Flexible pillow bags

Cartons and trays

Rigid containers, bottles, cans and jars

Overwrapped packages with payloads up to 80 lbs.

With a small footprint, the Hawk case and tray packer aims to maximize existing production floor space. The toolless changeover design allows recipe changes to occur in less than a minute, providing greater uptime and reliability to production scheduling. A cantilevered design allows for easy integration into current packaging lines with existing conveyance but is just as easily provided for new installations as well. As an added bonus, infeed variations can be tailored to your specific product type to handle your greatest packing challenges.