Pittston Co-Packers Launches Beverage Manufacturing Facility

Pittston Co-Packers (PCP) has launched its first high-volume beverage manufacturing facility, providing full-service co-packing solutions. The new 403,000-sq.-ft. facility meets the needs of today’s national beverage brands with end-to-end manufacturing capabilities. Located for efficient East and West Coast distribution, it supports both low- and high-acid product lines for cold fill and features aseptic and PET technology for cartons, bottles and more. PCP is equipped to produce a range of beverage types, including juices, blended juices, fresh-brewed iced teas, plant- and nut-based milks, protein drinks and electrolyte beverages. The facility is complying with regulatory standards, ensuring a path to production approval.

Beyond day-to-day production, Pittston Co-Packers also offers product development and commercialization services, including R&D assistance (on-site pilot runs, plant trials, recipe formulation and ingredient sourcing), coordination of graphic design and packaging development.

The new operation was developed by industry veterans, including chief executive officer Christopher J. Reed, founder of Reed’s, Inc. and California Custom Beverage. Joining him is John P. Holzemer, a plant operator with over 38 years of experience managing beverage plants, previously of fairlife LLC and The Coca-Cola Company.

“Having founded a leading beverage brand and working in the industry for 38 years (and counting), I understand the unique challenges brands of all sizes are facing today,” Reed says. “At Pittston Co-Packers, we want to meet brands wherever they are in their journey and provide them with turnkey, scalable solutions to accelerate their growth.”

Pittston is in the middle of contracting 25 million out of its 39 million case capacity of annual production, with a goal of adding 20 million more cases of production capacity by 2027.

“When you’re producing at a national scale, there’s no room for shortcuts,” Holzemer says. “We’ve built our facility to meet the highest expectations — from compliance to consistency. We are investing to make this plant a world-class facility.”

Pittston Co-Packers is currently servicing a variety of national beverage brands, with capacity for additional customers.