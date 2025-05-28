The J.M. Smucker Co. Plans to Close Indianapolis Manufacturing Facility

The J.M. Smucker Co. plans to close its Indianapolis manufacturing facility, which manufactures products for the company’s Hostess brand, and consolidate operations into other existing facilities. The company will close and pursue the sale of its Indianapolis manufacturing facility by early 2026.

“This decision continues the ongoing work to ensure our manufacturing network is optimized to mitigate costs and reduce complexity, in support of the execution of our sweet baked snacks strategy, which is focused on stabilizing the Hostess business and positioning it for long-term growth,” says Judd Freitag, senior vice president and general manager of pet and sweet baked snacks at The J.M. Smucker Co. “Any decision that impacts our employees is only made after careful consideration. We appreciate the contributions of our Indianapolis employees, and we will support them through this transition.”

The company will provide additional information about the decision when it releases its 2025 fiscal year’s fourth quarter results.