The J.M. Smucker Co. has opened an Uncrustables manufacturing facility in McCalla, Ala.

The 900,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing facility will increase the company's current production capacity for its Uncrustables brand to help meet demand for the frozen sandwiches.

"The opening of our new facility in McCalla furthers our commitment to invest in our strategy to build leading brands in attractive categories," said Mark Smucker, president, CEO and chairman of the board. "We have grown Uncrustables from a $12 million brand to one delivering approximately $800 million in annual net sales last fiscal year. With the new facility now open, we are well positioned to realize our goal of $1 billion in annual net sales by the end of fiscal year 2026. On behalf of our company, I would like to extend our appreciation to the State of Alabama and Jefferson County officials for their partnership. I would also like to share my thanks to the tremendous team here in McCalla for their hard work to open the facility."

Over the years, J.M. Smucker Co. has invested in increasing capacity to meet the demand for Uncrustables. These efforts have included expanding production from the original manufacturing facility in Scottsville, Ky., with the introduction of a second facility in Longmont, Colo., and subsequent expansions of that facility. In addition, the company has sought to maximize productivity through process innovation and technological advancements.

"Our Uncrustables brand is one of the fastest growing brands in the food industry thanks to passionate and loyal fans who swear by the unmatched quality and pillowy softness of the fresh-baked bread, the delicious flavor combinations and the ultimate convenience the products offer," says Rebecca Scheidler, senior vice president and general manager, frozen handheld and spreads. "Since the launch of Uncrustables more than two decades ago, we have invested to support the incredible momentum of this business and established a beloved brand that will continue to drive meaningful growth for the long-term. This new facility and our team in McCalla will play a critical role in the next chapter of our story as we drive and nurture this brand to its full potential."

In addition to establishing itself as a leading area employer, J.M. Smucker Co. aims to support the local community. The McCalla team has established relationships with several organizations supporting greater Birmingham residents, including Best Buddies in Alabama, Community Foodbank of Central Alabama, Miracle League of Tuscaloosa, United Way of West Alabama and Lawson State Community College, among others.