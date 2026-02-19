The J.M. Smucker Co. to Make Uncrustables ‘Fridge Friendly’

The J.M. Smucker Co. is making its Uncrustables portfolio fridge friendly, with a full consumer rollout slated to begin this summer.

Announced at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) 2026 Conference, J.M. Smucker says the portfolio evolution reflects its commitment to enhancing convenience and accessibility by removing a common consumer barrier — thaw time.

The fridge-friendly evolution maintains the brand's bread, baked daily in U.S. bakeries with no artificial preservatives and frozen on site. Uncrustables can soon be stored either in the refrigerator at home for up to five days or kept in the freezer for longer-term storage. That means fans can soon enjoy Uncrustables sandwiches straight from the fridge with zero thaw time.

"Because shoppers have made us a leader in the freezer aisle, we're evolving to meet them where they are,” says Jessica Fair, vice president of marketing, The J.M. Smucker Co. “No more creative 'speed-thaw' hacks required. By making our entire portfolio fridge friendly, we're eliminating thaw time so fans can enjoy the same Unbeatably Soft Bread and favorite flavors the moment they want a snack."

In late 2025, Uncrustables introduced two new morning flavors — Up & Apple (Peanut Butter & Apple Cinnamon Jelly) and Bright‑Eyed Berry (Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam) with more protein than classic Uncrustables sandwiches. These morning flavors each deliver 12 grams of protein per sandwich and can be enjoyed from the freezer or straight from the fridge for up to five days, blending convenience and nutrition for busy mornings. These two new flavors are available nationwide at Kroger, Walmart and Target.

Starting this summer, all Uncrustables flavors will continue to be available in the freezer aisle, and consumers will have the option to store them in the freezer or in the refrigerator for immediate enjoyment.