Uncrustables Brand Unveils Higher-Protein Sandwiches

The Uncrustables brand has introduced higher-protein PB&Js, featuring 12 grams of protein per sandwich.

In addition to the protein boost, these new offerings feature more fiber and whole grains. The launch features two flavors: Bright-Eyed Berry, made with peanut butter and strawberry jam, and Up & Apple, made with peanut butter and apple cinnamon jelly.

"We're redefining what it means to be a morning person by helping consumers start their days in a more delicious and convenient way," says Chris Achenbach, marketing director at The J.M. Smucker Co. "As traditional breakfasts give way to whatever you can grab, sip or snack on first, Uncrustables is ready for them. This launch is about delivering real satisfaction. In the midst of morning chaos — where time is short and routines are unpredictable — Uncrustables steps in with unmatched flavor and function."

The new Uncrustables sandwiches will be available nationwide starting this month at Kroger, Walmart and Target, with an 8-ct. box retailing for $10.46.