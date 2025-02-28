Archer, formerly known as Country Archer Provisions, recently revealed a new brand identity that will help increase recognition for the meat snack, which is made from real ingredients. The transformation includes a streamlined name, new logo and refreshed packaging that aims to further build awareness and consumer engagement for Archer, as well as fuel growth in the meat snack market.

As the fifth-largest meat-snack brand in the U.S. – and one of the fastest-growing – Archer’s growth is transforming the category. The brand’s 90% year-over-year sales increase outpaced the category’s 5.8% growth, according to SPINS’ Total U.S. data for the latest 24 weeks, ending Dec. 19, 2024. Archer’s momentum spans both the jerky and meat sticks segments, with particularly explosive performance in the meat sticks section – where the brand’s 187.4% leap in dollar sales helped drive the segment’s 29.4% growth, according to SPINS’ MULO & Natural data for the latest 24 weeks, ending Dec. 29, 2024.

With the brand’s performance to date and the overall category trajectory, the rebrand comes at a pivotal moment and is an opportunity for Archer to differentiate and assert its category leadership. Archer’s new look was informed by two years of category and in-depth consumer research. These insights led to a refined brand positioning that aligns with current consumer needs and preferences.

“With the increased demand for high-protein snacks, this rebrand is a crucial step that will enable us to elevate our brand presence in a competitive market, stand out on the shelf and build broader brand awareness,” says Eugene Kang, founder and CEO of Archer. “Our distinctive, new branding and packaging will help us achieve those goals and reinforce our commitment to high-quality, premium snacks made from real ingredients.”

Founded in 1977 as a small, roadside jerky stand and acquired by Eugene and Susan Kang in 2011, Archer has grown to be a major player in the meat snack industry, with more than 30 SKUs and distribution in over 30,000 retailers nationwide. Looking ahead at 2025, the company is poised to achieve a milestone: surpassing $300 million in annual revenue. This growth will be fueled by initiatives aimed at expanding distribution, launching new product offerings, acquiring new households and increasing buyer loyalty.

A New Look

Archer’s new visual identity features a distinctive logotype, bold graphics and an orange, navy blue and cream color palette that will make the brand more memorable and easily identifiable among a sea of black and red packaging. Clean lines, vibrant colors and clear flavor names ensure that consumers can quickly find and choose their favorite Archer products. Product details and nutrition claims remain prominent and consistent.

An Enhanced Digital Presence

To establish a consistent brand identity across all touchpoints, Archer’s website and social media channels will be revamped to align with the new brand look. Infused with bright colors, the updated online presence highlights the brand’s commitment to natural, grass-fed proteins and culinary-inspired flavors.

A First-Ever National Campaign

Building on the momentum from the rebrand, Archer will launch its first national awareness campaign in this year’s third quarter. This campaign will leverage the new brand identity in advertising across multiple channels.

Expo West Debut

The new Archer branding will debut at the Natural Products Expo West Show (Booth #4913 in Hall E) from March 5-7. Attendees can preview the new packaging and sample Archer’s Grass-Fed Beef Mini Sticks and various jerky flavors.

The new packaging will begin rolling out to retailers in July and be available nationwide by September.

For more information about Archer and the brand refresh, visit www.archerjerky.com.