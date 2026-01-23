Ventura Foods Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity

Ventura Foods has refreshed its brand identity with a new logo, a modern color palette and a visual design that reflects the company's evolution and growth over its 30-year history.

Ventura Foods, LLC is a manufacturing and innovation company for foodservice and retail businesses. The company develops exclusive products and ready-to-go solutions in the dressings, sauces, mayonnaises, shortenings, oils, beverage and dessert categories.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Ventura Foods operates as a joint venture of CHS, Inc., a global agribusiness and the largest farmer-owned cooperative in the United States, and Mitsui & Co., a global trading and investment company.

The foundation of the updated Ventura Foods brand is the logo, consisting of a sauce symbol and conjoined wordmark. The sauce-inspired swirl is formed by two interlocking halves that represent the strength of the company's partnerships with its customers and the stability of its joint venture structure. Ladles featured in the symbol reflect the company's value created when its manufacturing and innovation approaches come together to reliably serve its customers.

"We are proud to introduce a contemporary new logo that reflects our 30-year legacy in foodservice and our ambition for continued growth," says Ventura Foods President and CEO Chris Furman. "It signals a future-forward company, shaped by focused investments in innovation, expanded manufacturing capabilities and a purpose-driven culture that positions us to reliably combine speed and consistency for our customers."

Since its inception, Ventura Foods has expanded its footprint to 15 manufacturing sites, three offices and four innovation centers across the United States and Canada, along with strategic partnerships in Mexico and the Philippines. This brand refresh will also enable the company to phase out the DYMA Brands name, further advancing the integration of its June 2024 acquisition.

The new identity will launch on digital channels and at the corporate headquarters beginning in January 2026 with the remainder of the company's assets and product packaging rolling out throughout the year.