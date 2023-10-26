Messe Frankfurt, Inc. and the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) announced a new brand identity for Process Expo, along with their new strategic vision for the show. At the heart of this rebranding is the change of the name to EATS: The Equipment And Technology Show for Food & Beverage.

Unveiling the new show name and logo during this edition’s opening day press conference, Constantin von Vieregge, president and CEO, Messe Frankfurt Inc. shared: “In the last few years, the F&B industry has truly evolved and expanded its offerings within new sectors such as alternative proteins, pet food, functional beverages and more, making this the right time to refresh the brand identity of our show. It’s not just a name change, it’s carrying forward a new vision. EATS will be the platform where innovation, collaboration, and progress thrive to create a strong business, knowledge, and a growth-driven environment for the industry.”

“This evolution of the show is fully embraced by FPSA leadership as it will serve to further strengthen our platform as the premier showcase of manufacturing solutions for the food and beverage industry,” says David Seckman, president and CEO of the FPSA. “With the rapid pace of change in this dynamic industry, it makes sense for us to continually look at our event and shape it in ways that brings ever more value to our constituents including both suppliers to the industry as well as the end user. We are confident that EATS is yet one more step in that direction.”

The event, now officially titled EATS, marks a pivotal shift in the innovative approach to expand the show, the organizers say. EATS is expected to gather the world's most successful food and beverage processors, packaging professionals and equipment manufacturers. Currently, the event showcases all aspects of food and beverage processing, uniting every industry sector. This core concept does not waiver with the new branding, but is enhanced with the increased focus on 8 targeted areas; Bakery, Beverage, Cannabis, Dairy, Pet Food, Prepared Food, Proteins, and Sweets.

The organizers say that buyers will benefit from an elevated showcase of equipment and technology that also fosters meaningful connections and collaboration among industry professionals. With the inclusion of these new features, the platform will reflect technologies and trends that shape the future of the F&B manufacturing Industry.