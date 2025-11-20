Proper Beverage Co. to Build 300,000-sq.-ft. Facility in Michigan

Beverage co-packer Proper Beverage Co. is opening a 300,000-sq.-ft. co-manufacturing facility in Kentwood, Michigan to increase its production capacity, broaden its capabilities and meet growing demands from beverage brands nationwide.

In addition to initially creating 100 new jobs, the Kentwood expansion marks a major milestone in Proper Beverage Co.’s growth and innovation. Expected to begin operations in mid-2026, the facility is designed to operate with a capacity of 225 million cans per year. The expanded production capacity reinforces the company’s continued investment in American-made manufacturing and local job creation.

Proper Beverage Co. has invested in U.S.-made machinery, which will allow for a range of beverages, including alcoholic drinks, mocktails, sodas, energy drinks and better-for-you alternatives to be packaged at the facility. Operating at full capacity, the new facility will employ 400 individuals, further strengthening the region’s manufacturing economy.

“Choosing American-made equipment ensures we can uphold the highest production standards while supporting American manufacturers and jobs,” says Brian Hirsch, president of Proper Beverage Co. “It is an investment in both quality and community.”

The new facility also advances the company’s commitment to sustainability. One-way keg options that are recycled after use is among the company’s new offerings. The kegs allow for reduced logistics and costs, while minimizing water and chemical use, for a more sustainable packaging alternative.

“Our commitment to quality is paying off in a way that allows us to serve the fluctuating market more consistently,” says Kevin Clement, CEO of Proper Beverage Co. “We’re building for the future with the same focus on reliability, innovation and responsible growth that has guided us from the start.”

Customers remain the focus of the company’s growth. The new facility will feature a dedicated customer care suite, providing space for collaboration and on-site visits. This addition reflects Proper Beverage Co.’s ongoing commitment to partnership, transparency and providing an exceptional experience from concept to production.

The company’s existing facility in Hudsonville, Michigan remains open, continuing to serve start-up, small and mid-sized beverage brands with flexible, scalable production and support.