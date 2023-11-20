The Hershey Co.’s Reese's brand is introducing an addition to the candy aisle: Reese's Caramel Big Cup.

The Reese's brand is adding a layer of caramel to the peanut butter cup in a Big Cup format.

"Next to peanut butter, caramel is the most requested combination with chocolate—and while Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are already perfect, ask, and you shall receive," says Emily Stover, Reese's senior associate brand manager. "As the experts in chocolate and peanut butter deliciousness, we know what our fans want, and we're delivering on that with the Reese's Caramel Big Cup."