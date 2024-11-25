The Hershey Company has debuted its first seasonal shape for the KIT KAT brand: KIT KAT Santas.

Available for a limited time, this treat features imprinted boots, a jolly smile and an even crispier wafer-to-chocolate ratio than a traditional KIT KAT bar.

To celebrate the rollout of the new Santa shape and make the holidays even more joyful, KIT KAT® is partnering with Simon Property Group to give memory makers visiting Santa across the country a free KIT KAT® Santa for being on the 'Nice List.'

"Our first-ever shape, KIT KAT Santas, builds on the KIT KAT brand's product portfolio to offer a new way to bring fun to consumers," says Scott Sorensen, associate manager, KIT KAT. "With an even crispier wafer-to-chocolate ratio, this seasonal twist on our traditional KIT KAT bar is sure to become a newfound annual ritual, giving fans a taste of more of what's to come from the brand."

KIT KAT Santas are available nationwide in 8.85-oz. snack size bags.