Sucro Limited announced that it has confirmed sales bookings for 2024 that will be supplied from its new sugar refinery in Lackawanna, N.Y., which in aggregate are expected to double the facility's projected refined sugar sales for 2023.

Sucro's Lackawanna sugar refinery is completing its first year of commissioning and making headway in increasing the facility's run rates toward its anticipated 350,000 MT annual production capacity. In August 2023, the company announced that it had secured its U.S. sugar refiner's license, which was approved by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

To date in 2023, the company says it has secured more than 130,000 MT of confirmed sales bookings for deliveries to be made within 2024. These agreements build on the successful commissioning experienced through 2023 and the improvements to refinery output expected in 2024. These bookings include repeat business from current customers as well as new bookings with multinational food and beverage customers. The projected sales from Lackawanna in 2024 are more than double the current sales anticipated in 2023.

"Our team is capitalizing on the opportunity available in the sugar market to meet the supply requirements of our growing customer base with cost-effective sugar production and distribution capabilities," says Jonathan Taylor, founder and CEO of Sucro. "Important new relationships have been added to our already strong list of customers, and we look forward to working with each of them on a long-term basis to meet the growing demand for domestically refined sugar."