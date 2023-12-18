EQUII has introduced its new EQUII Complete Protein and Added Fiber breads, which are available in both Premium Classic Wheat + Fiber and Premium Multi-Grain + Fiber. These new breads include 4 grams of dietary fiber per slice as well as 8 grams of complete protein.

EQUII's new Complete Protein and Added Fiber breads, which are available for purchase both on the EQUII website and Amazon storefront, aim to provide a delicious and convenient way for consumers to incorporate these essential elements into their daily diet. The bread provides 15% Daily Value of Protein, 14% Daily Value of Fiber and 45% less net carbs in one slice.

“Getting added fiber into our beads is a huge milestone for EQUII underscoring our commitment to balanced nutrition on the plate that is applicable to all dietary lifestyles, especially those of a vegan nature,” says EQUII cofounder and co-CEO Monica Bhatia.

EQUII breads are now available at Diablo Foods and Rainbow Grocery Cooperative in the Bay Area, Fairway Markets in New York City, and the EQUII bread mix is being utilized in the bakery at various Central Market locations in Texas as well as in exclusive restaurants such as The Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas.