The Cloud Bread Co. has introduced Cloudies bread alternatives made with eggs, cream cheese, baking soda and baking powder. This low-calorie, keto-friendly product is free of gluten, grain, sugar, carbs and added preservatives. It has 35 calories a slice and is available in Original, Garlic-Herb and Cheddar flavors. Cloudies are sold in freezer sections.

"Healthy meets deliciousness with Cloudies, a melt-in-your-mouth bread alternative ideal for health-conscious individuals," says Bruce Kratt, founder and president of The Cloud Bread Company. "From the nutritionist providing meal plans to the early birds looking for a grab-and-go option, Cloudies are convenient and versatile."