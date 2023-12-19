DrinkPAK, a canned beverage manufacturer headquartered in California, has closed on two industrial leases totaling 2.9 million square feet in its expansion to Fort Worth, Texas, nearly tripling the company's real estate footprint. Newmark, which represented DrinkPAK, says these leases represent the largest new industrial occupier leasing commitment completed in a single market across the U.S. this year and are projected to create 1,000 full-time jobs in the area by 2026. Additionally, the city has approved a 10-year tax abatement valued at $21 million for DrinkPAK's expansion in support of the area's long-term development. Newmark has played a role in aiding DrinkPAK's expansion since 2020, securing multiple leases totaling more than 1.5 million square feet in the North Los Angeles region.

"We are thrilled to have played a crucial advisory role in securing two monumental leases on behalf of DrinkPAK. The search process for the ideal site involved a thorough evaluation of multiple states, regions, building sizes, utilities and economic incentives, as well as in-depth labor analyses," says Newmark Executive Managing Director Patrick DuRoss, SIOR. "Ultimately, these strategic locations were best equipped to support DrinkPAK's growth strategy. The company was especially drawn to the business-friendly environment and the strong labor and logistics of this dynamic market."

As part of DrinkPAK's $452 million investment plan to develop the advanced manufacturing assets for the production, warehousing and distribution of various alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, the project is expected to bring investment to the local community and reaffirm Fort Worth's dedication to fostering the growth of industrial-using jobs. Encompassing approximately 1.5 million and 1.4 million square feet, the sites are located, respectively, at Trammell Crow's development at 25001 Eagle Parkway and at Carter Park East, which is owned by Crow Holdings Capital, Rob Riner Companies and Clarion Partners.

"Our history working with DrinkPAK is a testament to our strong commitment to helping clients achieve their growth objectives," added DuRoss. "The company's expansion into Fort Worth marks a significant milestone for DrinkPAK and is a clear indication of the company's determination and precision towards achieving its business objectives. Newmark is honored be a part of DrinkPAK's growth journey and to assist the company in realizing its vision."

"We are excited to expand our advanced manufacturing organization with two new state-of-the-art facilities that will enable us to manufacture more high-quality drinks for the best brands in the world," says Nate Patena, CEO of DrinkPAK. "This expansion positions DrinkPAK at the forefront of innovation in the beverage industry, offering unique opportunities for the creation of canned low-acid products."