Graasi Barley Water has announced its expansion to the West Coast markets, facilitated by a new partnership with KeHE.

This alliance marks a step for Graasi Barley Water in extending its reach to health-conscious consumers across the West Coast, according to the company. Graasi Barley Water blends natural ingredients and barley's health benefits to provide beverage choices to consumers seeking healthy options.

"We are thrilled to partner with Kehe, whose extensive distribution network and expertise in the food and beverage industry align perfectly with our vision for growth," says Chris LaCorata, founder/CEO of Graasi Barley Water. "This collaboration is not just about expanding our market presence; it's about making healthier beverage choices more accessible to people."

The expansion to the West Coast is a milestone in Graasi Barley Water's mission to provide nutritious and delicious alternatives to traditional beverages. With a focus on sustainability and wellness, the brand is positioned to meet the demand for health-oriented drinks.

Grassi is a plant-based, USDA Certified Organic barley water. It is shelf stable with 35 calories per bottle. Graasi is designed a hydration and immunity beverage. It delivers 100% of the RDA of vitamins C, D and Zinc.

Graasi utilizes the brand management and consulting services of Cascadia Managing Brands.