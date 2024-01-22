Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) has introduced Brick Cream Cheese with more milkfat by weight (derived from cream) than required for cream cheese, resulting in an extra creamy cream cheese, the association says.

The TCCA says its new Tillamook Brick Cream Cheese has real cream cheese flavor, with a balance of sweet cream and tangy flavor without gums or preservatives. Americans consume just under 3 lbs. per person each year. It is smooth for baking or cooking, whether making a cranberry cream pie or a three-cheese artichoke dip.

“Tillamook consumers have been asking for a brick cream cheese for a long time! Historically, there hasn’t been much variety and the shelf was ripe for a premium, extra creamy, Brick Cream Cheese,” says Stephanie Carson, senior director of category growth, TCCA. “Tillamook Brick Cream Cheese is made with the highest quality ingredients. In our opinion, this cream cheese, like all our products, tastes better because it’s made better, whether you’re adding it to a soup, baking a cheesecake, or spreading on a bagel.”

The new Tillamook Brick Cream Cheese joins the brand’s Cream Cheese Spreads portfolio which includes five flavors: Original, Seriously Strawberry, Very Veggie, Chive & Onion and Jalapeño Honey.

Tillamook Brick Cream Cheese is available across the country at Target, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway and other grocery stores.