SEE has developed a biobased, industrial compostable tray for protein packaging that has been tested to meet the demands of existing food processing equipment.

SEE’s new CRYOVAC brand compostable overwrap tray is made from biobased, food-contact grade resin, which is USDA-certified as having 54% biobased content chemically derived from renewable wood cellulose. The tray, which will break down into organic material without leaving toxic residue, was created as an alternative to those made from expanded polystyrene (EPS), which are traditionally used to package fresh poultry and red meat for consumer purchase but are not biodegradable or recyclable.

Developed to offer the same performance and stability as EPS foam trays, SEE’s lightweight tray underwent trials across the food value chain where it survived manufacturing systems, extreme temperatures and demanding shipping and distribution environments without breaking, cracking or leaking, the company says.

The tray has been tested (without added components such as the overwrap film, pad, label or sticker) and certified by BPI to be industrial compostable, meaning it can be broken down by biological treatment at a large-scale industrial composting facility where available. The resin used to make the tray has been certified by TÜV Austria as soil and marine biodegradable, which means it is degraded by microorganisms existing naturally in the environment.