Nestlé Health Science and the Gerald J. and Dorothy R. Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University, through its Food & Nutrition Innovation Institute, announced the winners of the Nestlé Health Science Innovate Forward: The Longevity Challenge, a joint initiative created to accelerate innovation in nutrition and support start-up acceleration.

Following an open call for applicants and a rigorous evaluation process, Keto Kind and Superfrau emerged as the winners of the startup challenge. These startups have demonstrated potential in advancing science and driving new solutions in the food and nutrition space.

"We are delighted to congratulate Keto Kind and Superfrau as our challenge winners," says Rania Abou Samra, global head of technology and product development for Nestlé Health Science. "Their innovative approaches and dedication to improving the health and wellness of individuals align perfectly with our mission at Nestlé Health Science. As we support their continued growth and success, we are excited to collaborate and explore groundbreaking nutritional solutions."

As winners of the challenge, Keto Kind and Superfrau will receive mentorship, strategy guidance and technical support from experts at Nestlé Health Science and Tufts University. Additionally, both winners will also be awarded a one-year membership on the Institute's Food & Nutrition Innovation council with access to its network.

"We're thrilled to welcome Keto Kind and Superfrau to the Innovation Council for the next year, and excited to support their missions in developing groundbreaking nutrition innovations," says Katie Stebbins, executive director of the Food and Nutrition Innovation Institute at the Friedman School. "This competition was created to foster a pipeline of new ventures that have the potential to make a positive impact on global health, and we believe both these winners embody the foundational spirit and values of this Innovation Challenge."

The judges panel for the competition consisted of esteemed science and nutrition experts who brought their extensive expertise to the evaluation process. Tufts University was represented by Dr. Simin Meydani and Dr. Jeffrey Blumberg. Nestlé Health Science's judges featured several top R&D experts, including Rania Abou Samra, global head of technology and product development with more than 20 years of experience in nutrition, science and food technology.

Keto Kind : A Science-Backed, Plant-Based Nutritional Shake

Keto Kind is a nutritional drink specifically formulated to support individuals managing their carbohydrate intake on a ketogenic diet, providing nutrients while aligning with the principles of ketosis. The development of Keto Kind was driven by the objective of offering a science-backed, plant-based nutritional shake that can be utilized by individuals who have specific nutritional goals and follow a ketogenic diet.