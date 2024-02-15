ProMach announced that it has acquired Zanichelli Meccanica S.p.A. Known to the market as Zacmi, the Parma, Italy-based company is a global manufacturer of filling, seaming and pasteurization technology. The addition of Zacmi expands ProMach's product portfolio and strengthens its position as a provider of process, filling and systems integration solutions.

Founded in Parma in 1954, Zacmi has a portfolio of filling machines for food and pet food products, as well as seamers for metal cans. The company also provides pasteurization tunnels for sterilizing food products and has developed rehydrated pea and legume preparation lines. Zacmi holds nearly 50 patents and is known for its hygienic machine designs and innovation. Since the company's inception, over 2,500 Zacmi machines have been installed worldwide. With over 120 employees, Zacmi has operated as a typical "pocket-sized multinational," family business with an operating subsidiary in the United States and Italian-based R&D and manufacturing facilities.

This acquisition will offer Zacmi the opportunity to provide more solutions in market sectors that ProMach currently serves, including beverage and powdered products.

"We're pleased to welcome the Zacmi team to ProMach," says ProMach president and CEO, Mark Anderson. "The addition of Zacmi further strengthens our position as one of the industry's leading suppliers of filling and process technology. This acquisition also allows us to add key products to ProMach's overall packaging equipment portfolio, like food can filling and seaming. Most importantly, this acquisition further supports our strategic vision of providing customers around the world with complete solutions and support from a strong global partner."

Zacmi’s current leadership team will remain intact, with current managing director, Giorgio Boselli, assuming the role of vice president and general manager, and in recognition of her years of leadership as Zacmi’s president, Caterina Pagani will retain an honorary directorship.

Zacmi was assisted by Cavour Corporate Finance as strategic and financial advisor and by the law firm LS Lexius Sinacta for legal matters, while ProMach was assisted by ADVANT-Nctm, Thompson Hine, KPMG LLP and EY.