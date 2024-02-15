Superbrewed Food announced its partnership with Döhler GmbH, which will dedicate fermentation capacity to the production of Superbrewed Food’s Postbiotic Protein ingredient, which will support product launches in 2024 in food categories in the U.S. with multiple consumer package foods companies.

Superbrewed Food’s natural, Postbiotic Protein is animal- and allergen-free, non-GMO and able to replace or complement animal and plant proteins in existing and new food formulations. Postbiotic Protein is more than 85% protein with branched chain amino acids, the company says. It is a whole food ingredient as opposed to an isolated protein source, thus it also contains concentrations of minerals and B vitamins such as iron, zinc and phosphorous and B12. Postbiotic Protein exhibits neutral taste, minimal color, pH and temperature stability, and functional properties such as emulsification. The ingredient is being applied in food categories with global CPGs including sports and lifestyle beverages, baked goods, confectionery, alternatives to meat, and healthy snacks. The ingredient performs in dairy and alternative dairy applications. Döhler will also work with Superbrewed Food to commercialize Postbiotic Protein for CPG in business to consumer applications.

“The high functionality, nutrition and digestibility of Superbrewed’s innovative protein source is impressive, and desperately needed for a variety of consumer-facing applications,” says Dr. Kilian Daffner, global product manager at Döhler. “We look forward to working intensively together to introduce more nutritious, sustainable and cost-effective products to global food and beverage markets that satisfy consumer demand over the long-term.”

“Superbrewed has always prioritized sustainability and efficiency in its production process,” says Bryan Tracy, CEO and cofounder of Superbrewed Foods. “Partnering with an industry leader like Döhler accelerates our time to market and allows us to merge our natural fermentation process with Döhler’s impressive bio-manufacturing infrastructure to create novel combinations of functionality and nutrition in protein ingredients at competitive costs.”

The manufacturing partnership will position Superbrewed Food to expand its commercial offerings across North America and beyond in the year ahead.