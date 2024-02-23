MULTIVAC Group’s new Professional series offers small and medium-sized businesses a range of solutions, which serve as an entry level into industrial-scale slicing, and can be used as a standalone version or integrated into a line. It will also be possible to see the new slicers in the Advanced and Performance series, which offer industrial-scale slicing with medium to high output quantities, and which can be integrated into automated line solutions. Trade fair visitors will be able to experience the machines in live operation in the Processing Marquee.

With the introduction of the new slicers in the Professional series, MULTIVAC is addressing the market for producers, such as for example catering firms or manufacturers of products, who are starting for the first time on industrial-scale slicing and packaging. The slicers in the entry-level category are suitable for the automatic slicing of small and medium-sized batches of cheese, processed meat, and vegetarian or vegan products. Thanks to circular blade technology, users of these slicers benefit from a slicing result, which gives an attractive presentation at the point of sale. Simple operation and uncomplicated changes of product and format ensure that small batches of different products can be processed quickly, while an integrated weighing unit, which automatically adjusts the slice thickness in real time, provides consistent portions with minimal give-away. An optional interleaver can be used to automatically place the film or paper interleaves between the individual slices, and intelligent machine design ensures that there is easy access to essential assemblies, so that cleaning and maintenance work can be completed rapidly for maximum machine availability.

For those industrial-scale food processors, who have high demands in terms of capacity and variety of portion types, the Performance series offers quick-changing devices, which can be operated without tools, so companies can use the slicer for a range of high-output applications—for example with two-track slicing of raw ham. The machines of this series are also available for four-track slicing of cheese or long sausage products with a length of up to 1,850 mm. Thanks to a new function for compensating for product length tolerances, process reliability is increased when gripping the product, and the yield is also improved, since there is no longer a requirement to manually cut the product logs to length. In addition to the new slicer, the Performance series also includes the familiar SLX 2000 slicer model.