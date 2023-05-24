Circana, formerly IRI and The NPD Group, has announced the launch of Passport+, outsize growth for small to mid-size CPG companies through comprehensive data, insight and reporting solutions. In less than 24 hours, clients can access consumer and market data. Passport+, available on Circana’s Liquid Data platform with Unify+ visualization, is designed to provide insights into shopper behavior and retail trends.

“Big data no longer needs to be synonymous with big budgets,” says Jeremy Allen, president, global consumer packaged goods, Circana. “With Passport+, small and mid-size CPG companies can access insights like the larger ones do. This turnkey solution is essentially an ‘analyst in a box,’ providing quick, intuitive access to insights on trends and performance. With just a few clicks, users can compile a full presentation that identifies business opportunities and offers strategy recommendations.”

Curated content is organized around the client’s business questions, enabling data-driven decisions. Passport+ is designed to help enable clients to engage with retailers, secure distribution, drive trial and interest, and launch new products. Now available within the U.S. and expanding globally in the near future, the solution features a self-serve model that requires no data expertise with flexibly priced packages.

The data available through Passport+ spans multiple retailers, markets, and channels, including e-commerce. To learn more about Passport+, visit https://passport.circana.com/.



