Mary's Gone Crackers announced a transformation in its manufacturing output. The company has added new team members including Nate Lindsay, vice president operations, and expanded manufacturing lines, resulting in an increase in production capacity.

The recent enhancements have propelled Mary's Gone Crackers to operate additional baking lines ensuring optimal utilization of resources and meeting the demand. To further elevate output and maintain quality standards, the company has invested in sensory and flavor enhancing equipment.

"We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of our operational improvement plan in order to ensure customers of optimal order fulfillment levels while adding capacity in support of Mary's Gone Crackers' accelerated growth in 2024 and beyond," remarked CEO Michael Finete. "Additionally, new capabilities both inside and outside our facility will be instrumental in enabling us to meet both customer and consumer demands for a pipeline of category innovating products."

Founded in 2004, Mary's Gone Crackers offers a range of healthy products crafted with certified organic, Kosher, gluten-free and non-GMO ingredients. Despite its growth, the company prioritizes the use of plant-based and sustainable ingredients to cater to dietary needs and health-conscious consumers.

More details about upcoming initiatives will be unveiled at the Natural Products Expo West Show. Visit them at Booth #2034 in Hall B.

Roger Yoder, Mary's newest vice president of marketing and business development, noted, "2024 will be a year of growth and product development. We look forward to making those announcements in the coming months and being able to share Mary's Gone Crackers with even more consumers."