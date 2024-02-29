Eagle Product Inspection's Pack 320 PRO offers an x-ray analysis for the dairy industry. The Pack 320 PRO inspects small to mid-sized packaged products where inspection performance is critical, such as with void detection in cheese blocks, missing or broken slices in packaged cheese, fill level and contaminants in yogurt, missing components on cases of yogurt, and contaminant detection in dairy products.

The company says the Pack 320 PRO can perform quality control checks in one pass with precision and accuracy, including contamination detection, mass measurement, package integrity and component counts.

X-ray inspection technology provides detection of physical contaminants regardless of their size, shape or location within a product. The x-ray inspection system provides 331 mm (13 in.) of inspection coverage at the belt and high-speed imaging up to 119 meters per minute (390 FPM).

The Pack 320 PRO is capable of measuring multiple zones with or without EU tolerances and provide zone measurements for multiple content items. Package integrity is also a quality control issue, to identify and reject deformed packages and to ensure that product is not trapped in packaging seals. Performing component count with x-ray technology is quicker and far more reliable than other inspection methods because x-ray systems can look inside sealed packaging for verification, the company says.

The Pack 320 PRO features SimulTas PRO advanced imaging and processing software that provides high resolution and detailed x-ray images with a grayscale range from 0-65,535. The Eagle TraceServer x-ray software program records production data and machine status information from one or more of Eagle’s x-ray machines and consolidates it into a centralized database. Eagle Repositor provides a way of storing, viewing and transferring production information such as statistics, event logs, manually saved images and reject images to other devices for storage.