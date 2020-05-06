New Products
New Plant Products

X-ray system for packaged foods

X-ray system for packaged foods
May 6, 2020
KEYWORDS product inspection systems / quality control / X-ray
Reprints
No Comments

Eagle Product Inspection Inc. - www.eaglepi.com

Model EPX100-S is a compact next generation X-ray system for packaged foods and other consumer goods. The low energy X-ray system has intuitive software and system controls, and is designed to detect a range of hard-to-find contaminants and simultaneously perform numerous quality control checks in a range of packaging formats.

subscribe to Food Engineering

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.