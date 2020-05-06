New Plant Products
X-ray system for packaged foods
May 6, 2020
No Comments
Eagle Product Inspection Inc. - www.eaglepi.com
Model EPX100-S is a compact next generation X-ray system for packaged foods and other consumer goods. The low energy X-ray system has intuitive software and system controls, and is designed to detect a range of hard-to-find contaminants and simultaneously perform numerous quality control checks in a range of packaging formats.
