ButcherBox announced its move into the pet space through its ButcherBox For Pets line of dry food, treats, and hip and joint supplements for dogs.

The ButcherBox For Pets line was developed within the clinical vet environment with the same standards as ButcherBox by sourcing humanely raised, sustainably sourced beef and chicken that is free of antibiotics or added hormones, the company says.

"What we've learned in this process, is that most food or meat companies do not want to put their branding on the label of the pet food, or treats, they are selling," says Mike Salguero, founder and CEO of ButcherBox. "We are proud of the work we've put into sourcing high-quality, humanely raised meat for this line of products and we want consumers to know that by seeing our brand front and center on the package means they can trust where and how it was sourced."

While ButcherBox For Pets treats and hip and joint supplements have been available to ButcherBox customers for the last year, with sales for those products reaching $750,000, this rollout marks the line as well as a new way to purchase on the ButcherBoxForPets.com website.

Dry food will be available by subscription at launch while treats and supplements will be available as add-on purchases.

"Nearly 60% of ButcherBox customers have a dog in their home, which was the initial draw to the pet market for us," says Bobby Quirk, president of ButcherBox For Pets. "As a business, we pride ourselves on being able to take customer feedback and implement it into our research and development process. Customers told us that they were equally interested in feeding their pets, specifically dogs, a high-quality product similar to their own diets. This is a prime example of this feedback loop coming full circle."

Expansion of the line is expected in the coming year with additional treat, supplements, meal toppers, additional food products and a product offering for cats.