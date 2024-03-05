ÉLITER Packaging Machinery introduced a full stainless steel washdown version of its latest Gran Sonata Balcony Cartoner.

The machine´s construction offers hygienic features to serve as the packaging end-of-line for the food industry where the ease of cleaning and hygiene are prioritized. It features a dual-axis racetrack collator and an extended carton hopper that is capable of carrying approximately 2000+ pieces of carton blanks, facilitating feeding the hopper with blanks during the machine’s operation and at the end-user’s production shifts.

The collation system is capable of paralleling multiple primary packaging products and feeding them toward the cartoner. Following this step, the machine can load them into a shelf-ready packaging carton and finish the closure by applying adhesive from the Focke Meler glue melting system.

The machine is joined by S7-1515 2PN PLC and 13+ axis of servo drive systems from SIEMENS for reliable and stable control. The machine offers the availability of recipe-based and motorized changeover for minimized downtime and minimal manual intervention. With an incorporated remote access device, the manufacturer is able to offer support for the control system and program, as well as offer a diagnosis from a distance for quick technical support. ÉLITER Packaging Machinery says the client can opt for such a device by Inovance or Ewon Box, depending on preference.