SAMBAZON announced that it has purchased SunOpta’s frozen Açaí and smoothie bowl business, expanding SAMBAZON’s manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. The company says that the acquisition will "unlock innovation offerings within SAMBAZON’s bowl portfolio with new dry toppings, savory toppings, organic fruit inclusions on top of bowls as well as innovative bases that include tropical fruits, purees, as well as emerging and popular seed bowls." The new manufacturing lines also double SAMBAZON’s production capabilities.

SAMBAZON’s current ready-to-eat bowls are produced at two processing facilities in Brazil, near the Açaí harvesters. The company says that these facilities uphold the highest food quality standards, ensuring Açaí quality and traceability “from the palm of the tree to the palm of your hand.” This acquisition adds additional U.S.-based manufacturing lines, which will continue to support SAMBAZON’s eco commitments on packaging and certified organic products, while also increasing the speed to market and supply chain efficiency in the United States with domestic production.

“This strategic acquisition signifies a major advancement in SAMBAZON’s ability to distribute nutritious, sustainably sourced superfoods more broadly, building a strong and diversified bowl business to deliver exceptional value and impact in the health food sector,” says SAMBAZON Global CFO/COO Ricardo Perdigao.

SAMBAZON sells its consumer-packaged items in more than 30,000 supermarkets mass merchandisers and club locations in more than 50 countries. SAMBAZON’s Açaí and smoothie bowls are packaged in eco-friendly plant-based, fiber bowls and are Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) Certified.