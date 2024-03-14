Krizia Diaz has joined JE Dunn Construction with a focus on expanding its food and beverage and consumer products portfolio within the industrial & manufacturing market. Diaz will leverage her diverse background in planning, design and construction to support JE Dunn projects during their entire lifecycle.

“We’re delighted to add Krizia to our industrial & manufacturing team,” says Brent Strength, senior vice president and industrial & manufacturing market leader. “She has spent her entire career focused on front-end concepts, design strategy and construction execution of food and beverage plants, pharma/ biotech plants and similar manufacturing facilities. Her diverse experience will be an asset to our clients.”

Diaz, a licensed architect in multiple states across the U.S., comes to JE Dunn as a subject matter expert in process architecture and regulatory facilities design. She has a particular interest in hygienic design that contributes to a safe and compliant environment for product manufacturing.

“JE Dunn has strengthened their portfolio within the advanced manufacturing industries; consistently delivering optimal results for clients that seek excellence,” Diaz says. “I’m beyond thrilled to join the bench of this tenured construction company. Moreover, I am eager to actively contribute to broadening their expertise within specialized markets, such as F&B.”