Sabert Corporation has launched the Earthtel r-PRO line of round bowls and containers.

Made with Sabert’s proprietary polypropylene blend containing 25% post-consumer recycled content (PCR), the new collection is 100% recyclable and meets APR guidelines for recyclability.

Designed with sustainability in mind, the Earthtel r-PRO line is a solution for foodservice operators looking to reduce their environmental footprint. The eco-friendly round bowls and containers feature a sleek design and stone color, providing a modern, upscale look that enhances both cool and warm-toned foods.

“Earthtel r-PRO is the latest addition to our expansive portfolio of innovative sustainable packaging solutions that doesn’t sacrifice performance or aesthetics,” says Stephny Halstead, vice president of marketing and new product development. “From using a new, proprietary recycled content polypropylene blend to designing for full recyclability at end-of-life, the Earthtel r-PRO line exemplifies our commitment to minimizing environmental impact without comprising quality or functionality.”

The Earthtel r-PRO round bowls and containers offer several key features:

Secure Stacking: Keeps bowls secure in transit and ensures proper ventilation when stacked, thanks to C-vents and channels on the lid which fits multiple ounce capacities

Versatile Sizes: Available in multiple depths and sizes (18-32 oz.) for a table-ready presentation and varied menu applications

Microwaveable and Heat Lamp Safe: Can withstand temperatures up to 220°F

Consumer Reusable: Top rack dishwasher safe

Recyclable: Meets APR guidelines for recyclability

The launch is part of Sabert's Earthtelligent platform, the company's comprehensive approach to sustainability through innovative product design, use of recycled materials and support for a circular economy. Polypropolene r-PRO material is a proprietary blend sourced from Sabert's Nuvida recycling facility in New Jersey, where waste is diverted from landfills and repurposed as PCR.