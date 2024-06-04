Sabert Corporation has launched Twist & Crispy containers, designed to ensure that fried foods remain hot and crispy during takeout and delivery.

Independent lab testing conducted by Tentamus North America showed that the Twist & Crispy containers keep food hot and crispy for up to 40 minutes without degrading—20% longer than competitive packaging options.

Twist & Crispy containers feature a dual-locking lid that allows for two configurations—a vented position enabling airflow to keep food crispy or a sealed option forming a spill-proof barrier to contain saucier menu items. With a simple twist of the lid, the containers transform between the two modes, providing operators with one multi-functional product that delivers on crispiness, prevents messes and meets the needs of today’s consumers. The containers can withstand temperatures up to 220°F.

"Twist & Crispy solves a major problem in takeout and delivery—soggy fried foods that were crispy when they left the kitchen," says Stephny Halstead, vice president, marketing and new product development at Sabert. “Created in response to consumer demands for packaging that can preserve food quality, our new product design and innovation teams went above and beyond to not only solve the food quality challenge, but to develop a product that could do even more. By consolidating vented and non-vented containers into one versatile solution, Twist & Crispy containers can keep menu items crispy or spill-proof while streamlining back-of-house operations and inventory."

Twist & Crispy containers are made in the U.S. and are available in multiple sizes to accommodate varied menu applications.