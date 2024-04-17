Woof, the pet brand behind The Pupsicle, has launched Wellness Pops, which provide essential nutrients in Pupsicle refill treats.
Woof's wellness line includes products tailored to specific needs, such as joint health, allergy support, calming support and all-in-one nutrition. In addition, the line features corresponding soft chew supplements.
"We want to make wellness easier for dogs and their parents," says Daniel Haarburger, founder and CEO of Woof. "Life gets busy, and it's easy to push nutrition aside. With our Wellness line, we're making nutrition convenient by merging it with the long-lasting Pupsicle play that dogs (and their owners) love."
Woof's new daily wellness line includes:
- Joint Health Pops and Chews: Featuring glucosamine, green-lipped mussels and collagen to support healthy bones, joints and cartilage.
- Allergy Support Pops and Chews: Crafted with salmon oil, colostrum, an antioxidant berry blend and mushrooms to support the immune system and relieve seasonal allergies.
- All-In-1 Pops and Chews: Packed with vital nutrients to support longevity, mobility and overall health for dogs.
- Calming Pops: Infused with magnesium, tryptophan and passion flower to promote relaxation and alleviate stress for