Woof, the pet brand behind The Pupsicle, has launched Wellness Pops, which provide essential nutrients in Pupsicle refill treats.

Woof's wellness line includes products tailored to specific needs, such as joint health, allergy support, calming support and all-in-one nutrition. In addition, the line features corresponding soft chew supplements.

"We want to make wellness easier for dogs and their parents," says Daniel Haarburger, founder and CEO of Woof. "Life gets busy, and it's easy to push nutrition aside. With our Wellness line, we're making nutrition convenient by merging it with the long-lasting Pupsicle play that dogs (and their owners) love."

Woof's new daily wellness line includes: