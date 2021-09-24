The new Danfoss VLT Soft Starter MCD 600 offers the latest in soft start motor control and protection for performance in fixed-speed applications wherever drives are used. The product provides all the features and functions as a standard MCD 600 Soft Starter in a compact NEMA12 or NEMA3R enclosure, with circuit breaker, keypad, and operators on the door.

Standard features include:

• Mains voltage range 3 x 480 VAC

• Inbuilt impeller cleaning assistance with pump clean functionality

• Advanced start, stop and protection features

• Auto start/stop clock

• DC injection braking

• 4-line graphical display

• Multiple programming setup menus

• Circuit breaker, keypad and operators conveniently on the door

• Save space and reduce installation costs due to the internal bypass contactors

This all-in-one solution offers a higher level of protection than the standard chassis offering and includes an integrated bypass to maximize efficiency and minimize harmonics. Standard and heavy duty models are available to meet your specific application needs.

