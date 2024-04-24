Centrillium Protein has tapped ESI Group USA as the design-builder for its 112,444-sq.-ft. “no-kill” greenfield meat processing facility.

The new facility is under construction in Midwest City, Okla., and will open for operation this fall.

“Centrillium looked at other places, but Central Oklahoma made the most sense due to the proximity of the workforce and the availability of rail service,” says Centrillium Protein CEO Jimmy Harrison.

According to the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber, the rail service is a benefit made possible by establishing the North Side Improvement District, Midwest City's third Tax Increment Finance District. The district will reimburse the city for rail service expenses to the site and the cost of necessary offsite public improvements.

“ESI Group is proud to contribute to Oklahoma’s thriving food industry through Centrillium Protein,” says Brad Barke, ESI Group’s founder and president. “We look forward to witnessing the positive impact of this facility on the community and the broader meat supply chain."