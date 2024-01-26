Standard Meat Co. announced the construction of its fifth protein processing plant at 1101 NE 23rd St. in Fort Worth, Texas. This 166,000-sq.-ft. plant will occupy a renovated, historic 1955 meat processing facility in Fort Worth’s northside, a short distance from the Standard Meat Co. headquarters at the Fort Worth Stockyards.

With the new plant, Standard Meat Co. says it stands ready to meet the innovative product needs and growing volume demands of a range of top tier commercial customers. The company purchased the building for development in 2023 and has plans to install a state-of-the-art sous vide line. Expansion capacity at the new site will allow for additional sous vide lines, or other production lines as needed to explore future technologies and address emerging opportunities.

“At Standard Meat, we don’t demand that our clients choose from a fixed menu of products and services,” says Standard Meat Co. CEO and co-president Ben Rosenthal. “Instead, we look for out-of-the-box solutions for each client’s unique needs. With this new plant, we’ll have even more flexibility to introduce cutting-edge technologies and processes, doing everything we can do to drive business forward for our clients."

To finalize construction and equipment installation and oversee operations at the new Fort Worth plant, longtime Standard Meat Co. team member Adam Speirs has been named plant manager.

“We’re always thrilled to fill management positions from within the company, and with Adam Speirs, we couldn’t have asked for a better candidate,” says Standard Meat Company co-president Ashli Rosenthal Blumenfeld. “He comes to this position with an 18-year track record of responsibility and excellence. As a member of the design and construction team for the new plant, he coordinates company strategy with our outside construction partner CSC Group and architecture and engineering partner Schemmer Group. As ongoing plant manager once the plant is open, we know we can rely on him to ensure the facility meets current client needs, adapts quickly to future strategies, and satisfies team member expectations as a terrific place to work.”

"Standard Meat Co. was founded in Fort Worth by our great-grandfather in 1935," says Rosenthal. "With the location of our fifth plant here in the historic Stockyards area, we're not just constructing a facility, we're revitalizing a piece of our city's industrial legacy. At Standard Meat, we're all-in on Fort Worth and on bringing new investment and jobs to the place we've always called home."