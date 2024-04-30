Velveeta is launching its first ready-to-eat queso offerings.

Allowing fans to indulge on any occasion, Velveeta Queso debuts in three flavors: Queso Con Salsa, Queso Blanco and Jalapeno.

The brand has long been synonymous with queso — every year shoppers purchase 125 million pounds of Velveeta loaf to make the cheesy dip. However, a ready-to-eat version hasn’t been available — until now. The resealable jars offer a convenient way for fans to enjoy their favorite cheese in small groups or on their own.

For the first time in 12 years, Velveeta is also launching two new flavors of Shells and Cheese — Pizza and Buffalo. Alongside the new flavors, the brand is also debuting Gluten-Free Shells & Cheese as consumers lifestyles and preferences continue to evolve.

“At Velveeta we are continuing to take big swings to establish ourselves as part of culture, pushing the boundaries not just in marketing but also innovation as we strive to captivate a younger audience,” says Alison Kelly, director, Velveeta. “Whether it's the convenient format of our queso for everyday indulgence, the rich flavors of our new Shells & Cheese or a gluten-free version for those with dietary restrictions, Velveeta has something for every cheese lover.”

The new offerings will be available at retailers nationwide beginning in May.