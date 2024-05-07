Fluid Components International (FCI) offers the ST Series of thermal flow meters, designed for instrument performance, longevity, low maintenance safety and value.

Breweries depend on the accurate measurement of air, compressed air, natural gas heating, specialty gases such as nitrogen (N2), and monitoring residual gas CO2 levels and mixed waste gases to reduce their carbon footprints. From fermentation vessel steam heating and product kegging or bottling to CO2 recovery for co-gen power or combined heat and power (CHP) systems, the emphasis is on total product quality and protecting the environment.

Accurate measurement of air and gas flow helps breweries keep their customers happy while controlling costs and meeting environmental compliance requirements. FCI’s ST Series Flow Meters assist brewery teams in performing a range of tasks, such as optimizing their complex fermentation tank steam heating processes by accurately measuring the ratio of boiler burner fuel gas to air for efficient combustion. For example, the CO2 gas that is naturally produced during the brewing process and any additional CO2 gas necessary for finishing the beer also require accurate air and gas measurement within tight tolerances.

FCI’s ST Series thermal flow meters are calibrated under customer installation conditions in actual gases to achieve installed accuracy and repeatability in their intended application. They are direct mass flow measuring and inherently multivariable, providing both flow and temperature outputs. Thermal mass flow meters with their no-moving-parts design also virtually eliminate wear, breakage and maintenance. The ST series has a wide selection of process connections, including compression fittings, NPT male and female threaded connections, flanges, ball valves, hot taps and more to ensure installation site compatibility.

The ST family offers meters for large pipe diameters to compact meters for small pipe diameters with basic 4-20mA analog output to feature-enhanced versions with multiple 4-20mA outputs; digital bus communications such as HART, Modbus, Foundation Fieldbus, and Profibus; in-situ calibration; self-checks; on-board data logging and more.

Furthermore, all FCI ST Series air/gas flow meters are direct mass flow measuring, carry global agency approvals for installation in Div.1/Zone 1 environments, and offer ruggedness and long-life with NEMA 4X/IP 67 rated low-copper content aluminum or 316 stainless steel enclosures.

Standard turndowns of 100:1 and flow ranges from 0.25 to 1,000 SFPS (0.07 NMPS to 305 NMPS) ensure their application versatility. The transmitter/electronics can be integrally mounted with the flow body or may be remote mounted to 1,000 feet (305m) away. They are available in either DC or AC powered versions. Their readout/display options include basic flow rate and totalizer to a multivariable digital/graphic backlighted LCD with FCI’s exclusive through-the-glass activated 4-button array.

In crowded brewery plant air and gas measurement applications with limited straight-runs and/or for operating in transitional flow ranges that can adversely affect accuracy and repeatability, ST Series Flow Meters are also optionally available with and calibration-matched Vortab Flow Conditioners to ensure installed performance.

Vortab Flow Conditioners overcome challenging piping configurations by delivering a uniform, swirl-free flow profile to the meter inlet for accurate, repeatable measurement. Upstream flow disturbers, such as pumps, elbows, expanders or reducers, and valves often produce non-uniform, non-repeatable and swirling fluid flow entering the meter. These flow disturbers impact the flow sensor’s ability to measure fluid flow accurately and consistently.