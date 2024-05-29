An international survey reveals that beer drinkers are willing to pay more if it helps to ease the planet’s global warming crisis. Almost half of 3,500 respondents across seven countries said they would choose a more expensive but more sustainably produced beer over a less expensive rival that does more damage to the environment.

Despite the cost-of-living crisis, respondents said they would be prepared to pay up to 30% more for a "greener" pint produced in a way that reduces waste and water and energy consumption. The survey, conducted in the UK, U.S., Germany, Austria, Belgium, Japan and Singapore, found beer lovers are more aware of—and concerned about—the environmental impact of their pint than ever before.

Almost two-thirds (61%) of those surveyed on behalf of Pall Corporation, which provides technology to reduce waste and the amount of water used in beer production, said the sustainability of their beer now directly affected their choices in pubs, bars and supermarkets.

“Consumers are considering the environmental impact when deciding which beer to purchase, “ says Roland Pahl-Dobrick, Bbeer market manager at Pall Corporation. “Consumers have an interest in the brewing process and understand that reducing waste, water and energy are vital for more sustainable brewing.”

The survey looked at a variety of focus areas and found that 83% of respondents were trying to reduce their carbon and water footprint. On average, 80% believe that reducing waste is relevant to sustainable beer production, 76% cite a reduction in energy and 63% also note the importance of reducing water use. The UK saw the highest recognition of these factors, with 85%, 82% and 71% respectively.

Nearly 60% thought that filtration would play a part in a beer’s environmental impact and 75% were interested in learning more about the brewing process.

“Filtration plays a critical role in the brewing process,” says Pahl-Dobrick. “Traditionally beer has been clarified and purified via a fossilized algae called diatomaceous earth, but this creates approximately 3kg of waste sludge for every 1kg used. This can amount to hundreds of tons of waste in large breweries and often ends up in landfill sites. It also typically uses a lot of water. There are more sustainable options.”

Modern methods include crossflow membrane filters which use less water and energy, generate far less waste and are more cost-effective to run.