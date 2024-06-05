E Tech Group, a provider of automation, control and engineering services for industrial clients and Gold Certified Rockwell Automation partner, announced that the brand formerly known as Automation Group has been renamed as E Tech Group. E Tech Group’s acquisition of Automation Group was finalized on October 3, 2023.

Effective immediately, the brand formerly known as Automation Group will operate under the name E Tech Group, unifying the two entities under one brand. The transition to the new name is expected to be seamless for clients and partners, and all existing commitments will remain in place.

“The strategic direction and growth mindset of E Tech Group aligned seamlessly with that of Automation Group. Our company has always placed a strong emphasis on taking care of our people, both internally and externally,” explains Randy Ruano, former president of Automation Group. “Our first core value is being people focused. During discussions with E Tech Group’s leadership, we identified a shared commitment to prioritizing people, which made the decision to move forward with buyout simple.”

The acquisition helped deepen E Tech Group’s reach into the food and beverage as well as data center industries.