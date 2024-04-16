E Tech Group has received a strategic investment from Graham Partners, a private equity firm focused on technology and advanced manufacturing.

The new investment follows growth with previous investors Falfurrias Capital Partners, including the execution and integration of two acquisitions in 2023, bringing E Tech Group’s footprint to 25 locations throughout North America and a bench of 600 professionals focused on industrial automation and control solutions.

With this new round of investment from Graham Partners, E Tech Group is poised to continue its upward trajectory, doubling down on its commitment to innovation and providing the next level of automation services to clients. The infusion of capital will enable E Tech Group to further invest in cutting-edge tools, technologies and talent.

“The E Tech Group is on a mission to disrupt and reshape the world of industrial automation,” says Matt Wise, CEO of the E Tech Group. “This new investment will advance our ability to provide distinctive automation solutions, elevating efficiency and productivity while redefining how manufacturing is done in North America.”

Josh Wilson, managing principal at Graham Partners, adds: “We believe that Graham's deep experience investing across the end markets served by E Tech positions us as an ideal partner to help the company execute on its next phase of growth."

Graham’s investment will help E Tech Group continue to redefine the role of system integrators in Industry 4.0. E Tech Group acts as a main automation partner, guiding clients through their digital transformation journey, and allowing them to leverage a single partner to harden operational technology (OT) in facilities, standardize and optimize automation controls, and harvest data for business intelligence (BI) to enable smart next-generation manufacturing facilities.

"We are thrilled to partner with Graham Partners as we embark on the next phase of our journey," Wise says. "Their expertise and resources will be instrumental in driving our continued growth and success. E Tech Group remains committed to its purpose, which is to free people to achieve the full potential of human creativity and innovation.”

E Tech Group secured Baird as its exclusive financial advisor for the investment, and terms were not disclosed.